Intel Details Lakefield With Hybrid Technology
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 June 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT. 8 Comments
INTEL --
Intel has provided more public details today on their hybrid processor efforts, initially with their "Lakefield" CPUs for small form factor devices.

Lakefield for low-power, ultra-thin devices will feature four Tremont cores and one Sunny Cove core and Gen11 LP graphics. Making use of this hybrid design allows for a 56% smaller package area thanks to Foveros and up to 47% smaller board size. The Lakefield Core processors can consume just 2.5 mW of standby SoC power. Among the initial devices with Lakefield are the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and Samsung Galaxy Book S.

With the hybrid CPU design, Intel is relying on hardware-guided operating system scheduling to achieve more performance -- it will be interesting to see Intel's Linux support in this area.

The two Lakefield SoCs announced for now are the Core i5 L1G6 and Core i3 L13G4. The Core i5 L1G7 has the 4+1 core design, 4MB cache, 7 Watt TDP, 1.4GHz base frequency, and 1.8~3.0GHz turbo frequency. The Core i3 L13G4 Lakefield has the 4+1 layout as well and the same Gen11 LP graphics and 4MB cache and 7 Watt TDP while where it differs is just a 0.8GHz base frequency and 1.3~2.8GHz turbo.

More details on Intel's Hybrid Technology / Lakefield via Intel.com.
8 Comments
