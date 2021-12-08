Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Moving To The Linux Foundation - Backed By Arm, Microsoft

The Cloud-Hypervisor open-source project started by Intel a few years ago as a Rust-written VMM focused on cloud workloads is now going to be hosted by the Linux Foundation.
Last week marked the release of Cloud-Hypervisor 20.0 and now in continuing its development it is moving to become part of the Linux Foundation. The focus of the project will remain on "creating a performant, lightweight virtual machine monitor for modern cloud workloads."
This isn't too surprising that Cloud-Hypervisor is moving to more neutral grounds while still seeing contributions from Intel. As covered in prior Cloud-Hypervisor articles, it's developed a following and has been seeing contributions from Microsoft with Windows support and more, Arm contributing AArch64 support, and other organizations becoming involved in this Rust-based VMM.
As part of the Linux Foundation project, Alibaba, Arm, ByteDance, Intel, and Microsoft are the initial member organizations involved. Microsoft notes in today's Linux Foundation announcement that this move will help them accelerate development and adoption of Cloud-Hypervisor.
Today's announcement can be read at the Linux Foundation. CloudHypervisor.org is said to be the project's new site though as of writing it's still not resolving. Likewise, their cited LinuxFoundation.org page for Cloud-Hypervisor also 404'ing still even with this announcement planned in advance.
Add A Comment