Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Moving To The Linux Foundation - Backed By Arm, Microsoft
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 8 December 2021 at 09:20 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The Cloud-Hypervisor open-source project started by Intel a few years ago as a Rust-written VMM focused on cloud workloads is now going to be hosted by the Linux Foundation.

Last week marked the release of Cloud-Hypervisor 20.0 and now in continuing its development it is moving to become part of the Linux Foundation. The focus of the project will remain on "creating a performant, lightweight virtual machine monitor for modern cloud workloads."

This isn't too surprising that Cloud-Hypervisor is moving to more neutral grounds while still seeing contributions from Intel. As covered in prior Cloud-Hypervisor articles, it's developed a following and has been seeing contributions from Microsoft with Windows support and more, Arm contributing AArch64 support, and other organizations becoming involved in this Rust-based VMM.


As part of the Linux Foundation project, Alibaba, Arm, ByteDance, Intel, and Microsoft are the initial member organizations involved. Microsoft notes in today's Linux Foundation announcement that this move will help them accelerate development and adoption of Cloud-Hypervisor.

Today's announcement can be read at the Linux Foundation. CloudHypervisor.org is said to be the project's new site though as of writing it's still not resolving. Likewise, their cited LinuxFoundation.org page for Cloud-Hypervisor also 404'ing still even with this announcement planned in advance.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 20 Released With CPU Pinning, Replacing Unsafe Rust Code
Xen 4.16 Released With Improved Performance, Expanded Hardware Support
Getting Experimental Vulkan Within QEMU VMs Using Linux 5.16+ Paired With Mesa's Venus
Xen pvUSB Linux Driver Patches Updated, More Than 10 Years In The Making
New x86/x86_64 KVM Patches Would Help Reduce Excess TLB Flushing
QEMU 6.2 On The Way With SGX For VMs, Apple Silicon, More RISC-V
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default
Mesa's Classic Drivers Have Been Retired - Affecting ATI R100/R200 & More
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
A Hang In The Linux Kernel Can Happen If Trying To Read A Broken Floppy Then Ejecting It