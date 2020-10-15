Intel Finally Kills Gen10/Cannonlake-Specific Graphics Code From Their Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 October 2020 at 01:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Given that Intel never shipped a production "Cannon Lake" CPU with its Gen10 graphics enabled, Intel's open-source driver developers have finally removed all Gen10-specific code from their Linux OpenGL/Vulkan drivers in Mesa.

Intel's fabled Cannon Lake launch is finally laid to rest by their Linux graphics driver. Considering that Cannon Lake CPUs never shipped in any major capacity and the lone Core i3 8121U model had its graphics support disabled, they are able to just delete all of the Gen10-specific code from their driver. Granted, the code remains for what was shared by Gen9 and prior and similarly code that is also in use for Gen11 or current Gen12/Xe Graphics.

Removing all the Gen10-specific code yields a savings of just under eleven thousand lines within Mesa.

The merge clearing out the Gen10 graphics code mentions, "We don't need [Cannonlake]-only code. This series kills it all with fire."

The merge today places this clean-up for Mesa 20.3 due out before year's end. The Intel Cannonlake Linux graphics support code had been around since early 2017 back when Intel was planning to introduce this original 10nm CPU that same year.
