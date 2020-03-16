Intel Volleys First Patches As Part Of Linux Bring-Up For Keem Bay
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 March 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Intel has begun piping the Linux support for Keem Bay.

Keem Bay is Intel's next-generation Movidius VPU they disclosed last November. Keem Bay is supposed to bring a 10x improvement to inference performance and intended for various edge computing scenarios.


Keem Bay performance figures indicated at Intel's AI Summit 2019 were on Ubuntu Linux with their own internal software builds but it seems the public bring-up for the mainline kernel has been a bit slow. Sent out today is the first kernel patch I am aware of specifically acknowledging Keem Bay.


Besides being the first Keem Bay kernel patches we have seen, they are for the eMMC PHY of the platform. So far no other juicy patches have hit the lists or Git repositories that we have spotted.

This next-gen Intel VPU was supposed to be launching in H1'2020 but given the start of the Linux kernel enablement is now happening at the end of Q1, we're guessing the Keem Bay launch may have been pushed back a bit as otherwise it's quite unusual seeing a new Intel platform launching without good Linux support at-launch, especially when it comes to an area of the market predominantly running Linux. We'll see what other Keem Bay patches might be coming in the days ahead for potentially making the Linux 5.7 cycle.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.7 To Bring Mitigation For Intel Gen7 Ivybridge/Haswell "iGPU Leak"
Intel Tiger Lake Gen12/Xe Graphics Driver Support Considered Stable With Linux 5.7
Intel Linux Driver Getting Skylake/Gen9 Port Sync To Fix 5K Tiled Display Issues
Intel Compute Runtime 20.10.16087 Released With oneAPI Level Zero Support
Intel Developer's Patch To Let SECCOMP Processes Like Web Browsers Opt Out Of Spectre V4
Intel Bay Trail Continues To See Linux Fixes In 2020 - This Time For Time Drifting
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
The New Compiler Features Of LLVM 10.0 / Clang 10.0
GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.36 Released Following Last Minute Fixes