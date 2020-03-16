Intel Volleys First Patches As Part Of Linux Bring-Up For Keem Bay

Intel has begun piping the Linux support for Keem Bay.Keem Bay is Intel's next-generation Movidius VPU they disclosed last November. Keem Bay is supposed to bring a 10x improvement to inference performance and intended for various edge computing scenarios.

Keem Bay performance figures indicated at Intel's AI Summit 2019 were on Ubuntu Linux with their own internal software builds but it seems the public bring-up for the mainline kernel has been a bit slow. Sent out today is the first kernel patch I am aware of specifically acknowledging Keem Bay.