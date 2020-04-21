An Intel Keem Bay Driver Is Posted To Avoid The SoC Suffering Inadvertent Reboots
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 April 2020 at 01:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
As I wrote about just over a month ago, Intel open-source developers have begun their bring-up of the Keem Bay SoC. Out today is a new Keem Bay driver to avoid a situation where inadvertent reboots could happen without this driver.

Keem Bay is an Intel next-gen Movidius SoC that the company originally detailed towards the end of last year for inference computing use-cases at the edge.

There have been various Intel Keem Bay patches in recent weeks for adding new PCI IDs and other bits. This new Intel Movidius SoC has a brand new driver posted today for Isolated Memory Region (IMR) handling.

The (U-Boot) SoC bootloader for Keem Bay sets up an Isolated Memory Region (IMR) during the early boot process. But if this isolated memory region isn't disabled and a device attempts to access that region, the system will reboot.

This "keembay-imr" driver has the Linux kernel clean up the memory region established by their U-Boot-based bootloader on Keem Bay to avoid this possibility of accidental reboots if touching it otherwise.

The driver is now out for review and will likely be found in Linux 5.8 if that review goes timely and well.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Working On Slim Bootloader Integration Improvements For The Linux Kernel
Intel Landing More Driver Work Needed For Discrete GPU Linux Support
Intel SVT-AV1 0.8.2 Released With Many Significant AV1 Encoder/Decoder Improvements
Intel P-State Driver Preparing To Default To Passive Mode For More Systems
Intel's oneDNN 1.4 Brings More Performance Optimizations To This Deep Learning Library
Intel Sends Initial Linux 5.8 Graphics Driver Updates - Adds Ability For Tapping Full EU Perf, More Tiger Lake Bits
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Amassing Improvements For Linux 5.8
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux