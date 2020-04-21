An Intel Keem Bay Driver Is Posted To Avoid The SoC Suffering Inadvertent Reboots

As I wrote about just over a month ago, Intel open-source developers have begun their bring-up of the Keem Bay SoC. Out today is a new Keem Bay driver to avoid a situation where inadvertent reboots could happen without this driver.
Keem Bay is an Intel next-gen Movidius SoC that the company originally detailed towards the end of last year for inference computing use-cases at the edge.
There have been various Intel Keem Bay patches in recent weeks for adding new PCI IDs and other bits. This new Intel Movidius SoC has a brand new driver posted today for Isolated Memory Region (IMR) handling.
The (U-Boot) SoC bootloader for Keem Bay sets up an Isolated Memory Region (IMR) during the early boot process. But if this isolated memory region isn't disabled and a device attempts to access that region, the system will reboot.
This "keembay-imr" driver has the Linux kernel clean up the memory region established by their U-Boot-based bootloader on Keem Bay to avoid this possibility of accidental reboots if touching it otherwise.
The driver is now out for review and will likely be found in Linux 5.8 if that review goes timely and well.
