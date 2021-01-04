Intel Keem Bay Accelerated Hashing Driver Positioned For Linux 5.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 January 2021 at 09:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Keem Bay, Intel's third-generation Movidius VPU (Vision Processing Unit), continues seeing more upstream open-source hardware support within the Linux kernel. Coming to the Linux 5.12 kernel in a couple months will be more support within the crypto subsystem.

The Keem Bay VPU features much faster inference performance over its predecessors and intended for edge computing with use-cases from drones to other computer vision scenarios. The ARM-based SoC that is part of Keem Bay has yielded a lot of upstream kernel bits over time as well as a brand new DRM kernel driver needed for display support with this latest Movidius product.


With Linux 5.11 comes the Keem Bay Offload Crypto Subsystem (OC) support while Linux 5.12 is further building off the OCS functionality. Queued in the "cryptodev" Git branch ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window is now the Keem Bay OCS HCU driver.

HCU in the Keem Bay context is for the Hashing Control Unit and is part of the OCS. The HCU provides hardware-accelerated hashing for SHA256, SHA384, SHA512, SM3, and optionally SHA224 (as well as HMAC variants). This code set to be introduced for Linux 5.12 wires up all of that functionality.

That crypto subsystem work for Keem Bay can be tracked here. The Linux 5.12 cycle will kick off after the Linux 5.11 release that should happen in February. It depends upon how the 5.11 timing plays out and how quickly 5.12 stabilizes but in turn that stable kernel should be out in May.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Media VA-API Driver Update Adds EU Fused Dispatch For 8K Video Processing
Intel Media SDK 20.5.1 Released
New Intel Linux Features, Timely Hardware Support & More From Intel In 2020
56 Patches Volleyed For Improving Intel Linux Graphics Driver Scheduling
Linux 5.12 Could Support Intel's Proprietary HDR Backlight Interface
Intel Sends Out Latest AMX Support For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Linux To Report MIPS Vulnerabilities But They Often Go Unreported Or Dead Vendors