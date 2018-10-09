Intel KVMGT 2018-Q3 Released As Their Latest Open-Source GPU Virtualization Bits
19 October 2018
Intel developers today announced the release of KVMGT 2018-Q3 (also known as Intel GVT-g for KVM) as well as the accompany Xen hypervisor tailored XenGT 2018-Q3 update.

These are the latest quarterly updates to the Intel technology stack for allowing GPU virtualization of their HD/UHD/Iris Graphics hardware with mediated pass-through on Linux systems. This GPU virtualization support continues working with Intel 5th Gen Core/Xeon "Broadwell" processors and newer with guest operating systems being Linux as well as Windows 7 or newer.

With this 2018-Q3 update they have re-based to the Linux 4.17 kernel, QEMU 2.12 is in use, there is initial support for the Intel Broxton platform, better stability of DMA-BUF, and various bug fixes.

Those interested in all of the fine details from this KVMGT/XenGT update can find the information on the Intel mailing list.
