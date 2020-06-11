Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes

Legendary processor engineer Jim Keller has resigned from Intel just over two years since he joined the company to much fanfare.
Intel confirmed today that Jim Keller has resigned effective today due to "personal reasons" while he will continue serving as a consultant for Intel over the next six months.
Intel also used today to announced other leadership changes:
Sundari Mitra, the former CEO and founder of NetSpeed Systems and the current leader of Intel’s Configurable Intellectual Property and Chassis Group, will lead a newly created IP Engineering Group focused on developing best-in-class IP.
Gene Scuteri, an accomplished engineering leader in the semiconductor industry, will head the Xeon and Networking Engineering Group.
Daaman Hejmadi will return to leading the Client Engineering Group focused on system-on-chip (SoC) execution and designing next-generation client, device and chipset products. Hejmadi has over two decades of experience leading teams delivering advanced SoCs both inside and outside of Intel.
Navid Shahriari, an experienced Intel leader, will continue to lead the Manufacturing and Product Engineering Group, which is focused on delivering comprehensive pre-production test suites and component debug capabilities to enable high-quality, high-volume manufacturing.
One leadership position that seemingly remains unfilled is who is serving effectively as Intel's open-source leader following Imad Sousou leaving Intel last year. When inquiring at Intel a number of weeks back, they were still evaluating their open-source leadership roles.
