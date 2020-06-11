Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 June 2020 at 04:57 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Legendary processor engineer Jim Keller has resigned from Intel just over two years since he joined the company to much fanfare.

Intel confirmed today that Jim Keller has resigned effective today due to "personal reasons" while he will continue serving as a consultant for Intel over the next six months.

Intel also used today to announced other leadership changes:
Sundari Mitra, the former CEO and founder of NetSpeed Systems and the current leader of Intel’s Configurable Intellectual Property and Chassis Group, will lead a newly created IP Engineering Group focused on developing best-in-class IP.

Gene Scuteri, an accomplished engineering leader in the semiconductor industry, will head the Xeon and Networking Engineering Group.

Daaman Hejmadi will return to leading the Client Engineering Group focused on system-on-chip (SoC) execution and designing next-generation client, device and chipset products. Hejmadi has over two decades of experience leading teams delivering advanced SoCs both inside and outside of Intel.

Navid Shahriari, an experienced Intel leader, will continue to lead the Manufacturing and Product Engineering Group, which is focused on delivering comprehensive pre-production test suites and component debug capabilities to enable high-quality, high-volume manufacturing.

One leadership position that seemingly remains unfilled is who is serving effectively as Intel's open-source leader following Imad Sousou leaving Intel last year. When inquiring at Intel a number of weeks back, they were still evaluating their open-source leadership roles.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Details Lakefield With Hybrid Technology
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Intel Graphics Driver Sees Fair Low-Latency Scheduling Inspired In Part By BFS/MuQSS
Linux 5.8 Adding NTB Support For Upcoming Ice Lake Xeon CPUs
Intel Exposes OpenCL 3.0 For Tiger Lake Graphics
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements