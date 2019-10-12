Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adds Bits For Jasper Lake PCH

Details are still light on Jasper Lake, but volleyed onto the public mailing list today was the initial support for the Jasper Lake PCH within the open-source Linux graphics driver side.
The patch adds in the Jasper Lake PCH while acknowledging it's similar to Icelake and Tigerlake behavior. The Jasper Lake PCI device ID is 0x4D80. The patch doesn't reveal any other notable details but at least enough to note that the Jasper Lake support is on the way. Given the timing, the earliest we could see Intel Jasper Lake support out in the mainline kernel would be for Linux 5.5, which will be out as stable as the first kernel series of 2020 and in time for the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32.
Jasper Lake seems to be rumored as a 10nm successor to Gemini Lake for low-power SoCs along similar lines to Elkhart Lake. Jasper Lake likely won't be out until well into 2020 at the earliest so it's great seeing Intel continuing to be punctual with their open-source Linux driver enablement for new hardware.
