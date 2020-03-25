LLVM Developers Are Still Debating How To Handle The Intel JCC Erratum Mitigation

We now have in tree support for alignment of such branches via nop padding, and limited support for padding existing instructions with either prefixes or larger immediate values. This has survived several days of dedicated testing and appears to be reasonably robust. The padding support applies both to branch alignment for the mitigation, but also normal align directives.



The original patches proposed a somewhat different approach than we've ended up taking - primarily because of memory overhead concerns. However, there was also a deeper disagreement on the original review threads (D70157 and others) which was never settled, and we seem to be at a point where this needs attention. In short, the question is how assembler support should be handled.

The Intel CPU microcode mitigating the JCC Erratum is now quite widespread and most Linux users should find themselves using it already for this change that affects Skylake through Cascadelake processors. The GNU Assembler support is out there but aside from Clear Linux I haven't seen any Linux distributions making use of the new assembler flags by default for helping out the performance. Obviously on the LLVM side, the matter is still being resolved.