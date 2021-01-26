Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs

Intel today announced Iris Xe (DG1) discrete graphics cards are coming to OEMs with ASUS and Colorful being among the initial partners.The initial Iris Xe desktop graphics cards feature 80 execution units and a 30 Watt TDP. This is not the high-end, high performance desktop graphics but seems to largely be the Xe MAX discrete laptop graphics (but with 16 less EUs) now fitted for PCI Express cards for the desktop. The OEM cards are expected to feature 4GB of LPDDR4X memory. Other details are still light.

Intel continues working on their DG1 open-source Linux driver support but that all is still coming together, so you may want to wait some months before considering an Intel discrete graphics card. Particularly if also wanting to make use of Intel iGPU graphics together, that isn't yet in good shape . There have also been some patches in flux over the discrete video memory handling with the Intel graphics driver but that will hopefully be all squared away within the next kernel release or two. Intel hadn't reached out to us ahead of today's desktop graphics card announcement so it's quite likely some other Linux pieces may still be pending.Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.