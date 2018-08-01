A Lot More Code Pushed Out For Intel's New Iris Gallium3D Linux Graphics Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 September 2018 at 05:20 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
Last month we were the first to point out that Intel is developing a new Gallium3D graphics driver for their recent generations of HD/UHD Graphics and presumably moving forward with their discrete GPU solutions coming out in 2020. This new Intel Gallium3D driver called "Iris" continues making progress though isn't yet ready for end-users.

The Intel Gallium3D driver code activity in the public repository seems to come in spurts with overnight being the last huge pile of commits. The 40+ commits overnight included more low-level infrastructure work, adding new capabilities, various NIR intermediate representation bits, AMD_pinned_memory support, and other driver fundamentals.

The list of Iris activity can be found here. Though it's worth noting that in addition to the main iris branch are also several other Iris feature branches working on different targeted features from compute to other graphics functionality.

This TODO offers a glimpse of the early state of the driver. Right now all of the work appears targeted on bringing up current-generation Gen 9 graphics first but looks like they will go back to at least Gen 8 support on this Gallium3D driver. It will likely be several months at least before this driver enters a state where Linux gaming enthusiasts may want to give it a whirl, I'll, of course, be running benchmarks once the driver is a bit more fleshed out.

We should be learning more about the Intel Gallium3D driver effort later this month at XDC 2018 in Spain.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Launches Open-Source Podcast Show
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
Intel Amber Lake Graphics Support Added To Mesa Drivers
Intel Open-Sources New TPM2 Software Stack
Intel Formally Announces Whiskey Lake & Amber Lake Low-Power CPUs
Intel's 13 Patches For SGX Linux Support See Their 13th Revision
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting