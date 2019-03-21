Intel's Iris Gallium3D Driver Lands Support For Fast Color Clears
Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver may now see slightly better performance in some scenarios thanks to fast color clears support having landed.

The Iris driver continues picking up new features and optimizations ahead of its debut next quarter in Mesa 19.1 as the next-generation successor to Intel's long-standing i965 "classic" Mesa driver. The Iris Gallium3D driver is focused on supporting Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics and newer.

The latest achievement for Iris is support for fast color clears (helping MSAA performance) as part of a patch series that was landed this evening by Intel developer Rafael Antognolli.

With the fast color clears for Iris is also fast clearing of depth buffers and related changes amounting to more than a dozen patches being pushed into Mesa (19.1) Git. No performance numbers were provided as part of the patches but I'll be running some more Iris tests shortly.
