Intel Sends Out A Big Christmas Update Of Graphics Driver Changes Aiming For Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 December 2019 at 05:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source graphics driver team responsible for their kernel graphics driver (the i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver) have sent out their first (big) batch of new material to DRM-Next for collection ahead of the Linux 5.5 merge window opening in just over one month's time.

With this being the first batch of changes for this next kernel cycle, the Intel graphics driver changes are aplenty. Some of the changes with this pull request to DRM-Next include:

- Improvements around separating the hardware and user-space API state.

- A lot more fixes and other tweaking around the Tigerlake / Gen12 graphics support that has been going through revisions since the original introduction in Linux 5.3, including Tigerlake render decompression now being supported and other functionality.

- More Baytrail / Cherrytrail fixes by Red Hat's Hans de Goede.

- HDCP 2.2 support is now extended to cover Coffee Lake processors too.

- Adding new PCI IDs around Jasper Lake, Elkhart Lake, and Tiger Lake.

- Fixes for frame-buffer compression (FBC) on Geminilake+.

- Panel Self Refresh (PSR) fixes and improvements for better laptop power efficiency.

- Continued code refactoring stemming from the graphics driver security changes due to denial of service and privilege escalation bugs. This is a big rework in Linux 5.6 to better handle the situation.

The complete list of patches within this pull request. Due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays, this is likely the last Intel DRM-Next pull request until hitting 2020.
