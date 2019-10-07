Imad Sousou Steps Down As Head Of Intel's Open-Source Efforts
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 October 2019 at 04:46 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
After an incredible 25 year journey at Intel and having founded the Open-Source Technology Center, Imad Sousou announced today he is stepping away from Intel.

Imad Sousou was the founder of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center that had been leading the company's open-source efforts now for nearly two decades. Most recently his title was as the Corporate VP and GM of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center and System Software. In his role he guided the company's many open-source efforts from the open-source drivers through the MeeGo/Moblin days, the numerous virtualization projects, Clear Linux, and much more. One just needs to browse 01.org to see the incredible breadth of open-source projects he oversaw.

Thus it's with much surprise seeing this afternoon he has decided to leave Intel.

We certainly wish Imad the best of luck with his future endeavors and hope this will not shift at all Intel's substantial investments to open-source, which we certainly wouldn't expect thanks to Imad's successes and now that open-source is pretty much ingrained at the company and their engineers.
