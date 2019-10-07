Imad Sousou Steps Down As Head Of Intel's Open-Source Efforts

Imad Sousou was the founder of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center that had been leading the company's open-source efforts now for nearly two decades. Most recently his title was as the Corporate VP and GM of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center and System Software. In his role he guided the company's many open-source efforts from the open-source drivers through the MeeGo/Moblin days, the numerous virtualization projects, Clear Linux, and much more. One just needs to browse 01.org to see the incredible breadth of open-source projects he oversaw.
Thus it's with much surprise seeing this afternoon he has decided to leave Intel.
I’ve decided to leave Intel. I am honored to have built the Intel Open Source Technology Center (OTC) with the most brilliant engineers and leaders. I love the people and projects, and the best thing is ... these will never go away! #OSTS2019 #OTC— Imad Sousou (@imadsousou) October 7, 2019
We certainly wish Imad the best of luck with his future endeavors and hope this will not shift at all Intel's substantial investments to open-source, which we certainly wouldn't expect thanks to Imad's successes and now that open-source is pretty much ingrained at the company and their engineers.