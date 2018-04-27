Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Adds Initial Support For Icelake
27 April 2018
While we are still waiting for Intel Cannonlake CPUs with "Gen 10" graphics to formally launch (which looks like may not happen now until very late 2018 or early 2019, with the recent Intel earnings call indicating no 10nm volume production until 2019), open-source Intel developers continue their work on the Linux bring-up of Icelake "Gen 11" graphics.

Intel Cannonlake Linux graphics support should be stable with Linux 4.17 and while tweaking/refinements will continue, the Intel Open-Source Technology Center crew has been hard at work already on the Icelake upbringing that will succeed it. We've seen the initial Intel DRM kernel patches and Mesa i965 OpenGL patches for Icelake while the Vulkan driver work has also begun.

As of yesterday, the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver added initial Icelake support for Mesa 18.1. Though all that was needed for preliminary support was a little conditional statement during the device initialization phase so Gen11 hardware is marked as being supported.

The Icelake Vulkan support will meanwhile be tweaked/extended over the coming months, but the existing code paths appear to be working right now for this Cannonlake successor.
