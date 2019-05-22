Intel Icelake Brings New Top-Down Performance Counters
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 May 2019 at 07:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While the Linux support for Intel's long awaited Icelake support has been out there for months and all fundamentals seemingly mature, there have been a few last-minute additions around some non-essential functionality. One of the latest Linux kernel patch series around Icelake is adding support for new Top-Down performance counters for these next-generation Intel processors.

Back to the Sandy Bridge days there have been "Top-Down" metrics for exposing CPU pipeline statistics around bottlenecks in the processor front-end, back-end, bad speculation, or retiring. Those metrics have been done using generic counters but with Icelake and Intel CPUs moving forward, there are in-hardware fixed performance counters for these metrics.

The new Top-Down metrics also allow for exposing these bottleneck metrics on a per-thread/process basis rather than just per-core. These new Icelake Top-Down metrics should certainly help developers in profiling the code using the Linux perf subsystem in looking for CPU bottlenecks.

The support didn't make it for the Linux 5.2 kernel but the patches are on the mailing list and presumably will make it into Linux 5.3 later this summer.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Open-Source 19.19.12968 Compute Runtime Released
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Gets On-Disk Shader Cache Support
Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.4 Released With Fixes & Improvements
ModernFW Was An Exciting Announcement This Week That Went Largely Unnoticed
Intel Has Been Recently Ramping Up Their FreeBSD Support
Intel's Coffeelake OpenCL Performance Between Beignet & Their Modern NEO Driver
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability
Mozilla, Cloudflare & Others Propose BinaryAST For Faster JavaScript Load Times