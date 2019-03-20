Intel Posts Linux Perf Support For Icelake CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 March 2019 at 06:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With the core functionality for Intel Icelake CPUs appearing to be in place, Intel's open-source developers have been working on the other areas of hardware enablement for these next-generation processors.

The latest Icelake Linux patches we are seeing made public by Intel is in regards to the "perf" subsystem support. Perf, of course, is about exposing the hardware performance counters and associated instrumentation that can be exercised by user-space when profiling performance of the hardware and other events.

With 22 new patches, the Linux kernel's perf support for Icelake is put into shape.

The perf/counter capabilities are greater with Icelake than previous generations of Intel CPUs. As to some of the changes exposed by these patches: "Icelake expanded the generic counters to always 8 even with HT on, but a range of events cannot be scheduled on the extra 4 counters. Add new constraint ranges to describe this to the scheduler. The number of constraints that need to be checked is larger now than with earlier CPUs. At some point we may need a new data structure to look them up more efficiently than with linear search. So far it still seems to be acceptable however." Also, Icelake has support for reporting per-thread top-down metrics.

Intel Icelake CPUs will hopefully be shipping before the end of the calendary ear.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Xe Graphics Being Part Of The First US Exascale Supercomputer Is Great For Linux
Intel Sends Out Initial Linux Graphics Driver Support For "Elkhart Lake"
Intel Sends Out Comet Lake Linux Graphics Driver Support
Intel Vulkan Driver Now Dumps More To EXT_debug_report, Used By VKpipeline-DB
Icelake Support Added To Intel's PMC Core Driver With Linux 5.1
Intel's New Driver Is Now Working With Gallium's Direct3D 9 State Tracker
Popular News This Week
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor