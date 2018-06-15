Intel Icelake Bringing New MIPI DSI Controller, Linux Driver Patches Posted
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 June 2018 at 09:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While Intel Icelake hardware is quite a ways out from making its debut, the open-source Intel Linux developers working on the hardware enablement for its "Gen 11" graphics continue working dilligently on this hardware enablement.

Preparations for Intel Icelake support began with the Linux 4.17 kernel, have continued with the current 4.18 development cycle, and will continue for the next several cycles as all of the support gets squared away, just not for the graphics hardware.

The latest Icelake patches to be published indicate that with Icelake and moving forward, there is a new MIPI DSI controller that is integrated into the GPU/display engine. For Icelake this DSI controller supports MIPI DSI v1.3 and DPHY v1.2.

Display Serial Interface (DSI) is the high-speed serial-based bus used for displays on some laptops as well as tablets, smartphones, automotive in-vehicle systems, and more. Intel hardware has already supported MIPI DSI while with Icelake is this new integrated controller. As such, a new DSI driver was developed and is embedded within the Linux kernel's i915 DRM driver code. The initial patches can be found here while more related work is said to be open-sourcing in the days ahead.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For Whiskey Lake, Amber Lake
More Vega M Performance Numbers Surfacing, Linux State Looking Good
Intel Skylake Xeon Systems Get HWP Iowait Boosting With P-State On Linux 4.18
Intel Developers Working On HDCP Content Protection Protocol For Wayland
Intel Confirms Their Discrete GPU Plans For 2020
Linux Kernel Patches Appear For A Line Of Intel MIPS SoCs
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered