Intel Icelake CPU Target Patch Published For GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 November 2017 at 08:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
While it was just days ago Intel got around to posting the patch for introducing -march=cannonlake support for GCC, this weekend they already posted the patch for its successor with the new Icelake target.

Icelake is Intel's successor to Cannonlake that likely won't be released until 2019. These 10nm+ CPUs are expected to feature a "Gen 11" graphics processor over Gen 10 coming with Cannonlake. But overall details on Icelake are still scarce given it's a ways out with Cannonlake even not here yet.

The patch would simply land the initial -march=icelake support. This patch is likely coming so soon now since GCC 8 feature development is ending later this month.

The patch does confirm Icelake supports GFNI / Galois Field NI / Galois Field Affine Transformation for helping with crypto. At least for now with this patch GFNI and AVX512VPOPCNTDQ are the only additions compared to the Cannonlake target. But expect more Icelake compiler tuning and work to happen over the next year.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Time 1.8 Rolls Out Some Improvements
Cannonlake Onboarding Posted For GCC Compiler
GCC 8 Feature Development Is Ending Later This Month
GCC Prepares For C17 Language Support
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
Glibc 2.27 Will Premiere With Many Optimizations
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel