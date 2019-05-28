Intel Talks Up Icelake At Computex 2019
At Intel's keynote today at Computex, Icelake was the main subject of their presentation. Icelake mobile CPUs aren't shipping today but are said to be coming out this summer.

One day after AMD's big Zen 2 and Navi announcements, Intel talked up the selling points of Icelake and that also came a few weeks after another Icelake/Sunnycove press event (I wasn't at that one due to Intel also running the Open-Source Technology Summit at the same time in different states). The Computex 2019 keynote highlights basically boil down to:

- Icelake will be known as 10th Generation Core

- Icelake will still be offered in up to four core / eight thread designs at up to 4.1GHz max turbo frequency.

- TDPs on Icelake mobile parts range from 9 to 28 Watts.

- The Gen11 graphics on Icelake are still being advertised as 1 TeraFLOP of compute power with up to 64 execution units.

- Icelake will introduce a new (14nm) PCH providing WiFi 6, six USB 3.1 ports, quad-core audio DSP, 16 Gen 3 PCIe lanes, SATA 6Gbps ports, and eMMC 5.1.

- Intel is still pursuing Project Athena as an annually updated specification that is a "comprehensive innovation program" around battery life, performance / responsiveness, form factor, and other criteria for meeting this flagship Intel assessment.

- The first Icelake-powered laptops are to ship this summer.

Additional details on Intel.com.
