Intel Linux WiFi Driver Seeing Support For The 22260 "Cyclone Peak", Other New Cards

The Intel WiFi Linux driver "IWLWIFI" will see support for various new WiFi adapters with the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.
Along with many other patches staged over the past week into the IWLWIFI development repository was adding the PCI IDs for a number of Intel WiFi chips.
First up are the IDs for the 22260 device series, known also by the codename of Cyclone Peak. The added Cyclone Peak cards are the Intel Wireless-AX 22260, Killer Wireless-AX 1650x (22260NGW), and Killer Wireless-AX 1650W (22260D2W).
This week also saw some other PCI IDs added for the 22560, 9260, and Killer series line-up, including adding the Killer Wireless-AX 1650i and Killer Wireless-AX 1650s adapters.
These additions plus more is being worked on in iwlwifi-next for the expected mainlining in Linux 5.1 when that cycle opens up in roughly one month's time.
