Intel's IWD Linux Wireless Daemon Continues Picking Up New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 April 2019 at 08:16 AM EDT. 5 Comments
INTEL --
IWD, the Intel open-source wireless daemon for Linux systems that they are positioning to potentially replace WPA Supplicant in the future, is out this week with two new updates.

IWD v0.15 was released this week and ended up being immediately followed by IWD v0.16 due to some bugs that crept into the release. Besides shipping a number of fixes to this iNet Wireless Daemon, there is now support for individual BSS blacklisting, support for MAC randomization, support for utilizing different key lengths and MIC lengths, and support for handling driver re-keying features, among other changes.

IWD still appears a ways off before it could potentially replace WPA-Supplicant as was talked about years ago, but this wireless daemon does continue making consistent progress since the code was opened up back in 2016. It will be interesting to see how far IWD matures over the remainder of the year and when it begins to be more widely adopted.

The latest releases of the IWD Linux wireless daemon are available via IWD on Kernel.org Git.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Maximizing HEVC/VP9/AV1 Video Encoding On Intel Xeon Cascade Lake With SVT + Clear Linux
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Launches With Linux Support In Tow
Iris Gallium3D Driver Flips On Fast Clears For Broadwell "Gen 8" Graphics
Additional Xeon Platinum 8280 Cascade Lake Benchmarks - See How Your Linux System Runs
Intel's Mesa Driver Now Supports Icelake Performance Counters
Intel Sends In Elkhartlake, Icelake Fixes & Other Work For Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Valve Is Teasing "Index" - Its Own VR Headset
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features