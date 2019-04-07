Intel's IWD Linux Wireless Daemon Continues Picking Up New Features

IWD, the Intel open-source wireless daemon for Linux systems that they are positioning to potentially replace WPA Supplicant in the future, is out this week with two new updates.
IWD v0.15 was released this week and ended up being immediately followed by IWD v0.16 due to some bugs that crept into the release. Besides shipping a number of fixes to this iNet Wireless Daemon, there is now support for individual BSS blacklisting, support for MAC randomization, support for utilizing different key lengths and MIC lengths, and support for handling driver re-keying features, among other changes.
IWD still appears a ways off before it could potentially replace WPA-Supplicant as was talked about years ago, but this wireless daemon does continue making consistent progress since the code was opened up back in 2016. It will be interesting to see how far IWD matures over the remainder of the year and when it begins to be more widely adopted.
The latest releases of the IWD Linux wireless daemon are available via IWD on Kernel.org Git.
