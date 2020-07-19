Intel's IWD Daemon Has Been Fleshing Out WiFi Display Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 July 2020 at 03:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Intel's IWD wireless daemon for Linux systems has been seeing work in recent days on integration around WiFi Display support, a.k.a. WFD / Miracast.

The Intel-developed iNet Wireless Daemon has been seeing many WFD-related commits in recent days including a D-Bus API for registering of WiFi Display service handlers and other changes around WiFi Display / Miracast support.

This also includes now shipping a sample/test app that streams an X11 screen using GStreamer to a WiFi Display device. This though is a very rough application primarily aimed at developers wishing to build WFD support built off the IWD interface.

Those interested in the WFD support for IWD can learn more via these commits.

There hasn't been too much interest/developments around WiFi Display support on Linux besides some Intel activity years ago and the OpenWFD project. OpenWFD sadly appears dead and its main Git repository hasn't seen activity now in over six years. So it's nice to see some possible WiFi Display Linux support resurgence out of Intel now in 2020.
2 Comments
