Intel's iNet Wireless Daemon (IWD) is out with a new feature release with this daemon continuing to see new usage and possibly on Ubuntu moving forward.
With IWD 1.9 there has been work most notably on sorting out the APIs around WiFi Display support this is around the WFD / Miracast standards. Included with IWD 1.9 is a sample/test app using GStreamer with a WiFI Display device making use of the new IWD interface.
IWD 1.9 besides the WiFi Display client API also brings support for a P2P service manager interface and radio management work queue. There are also a few bug fixes with the 1.9 milestone.
More details or to download IWD 1.9 sources via Kernel.org.
