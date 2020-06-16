Intel's IWD 1.8 Wireless Daemon Released With WiFi P2P Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 17 June 2020 at 08:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
The iNet wireless daemon (IWD) software developed by Intel's open-source team have released IWD 1.8.

IWD 1.8 release is the latest version of this Linux wireless daemon developed by Intel as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant and supports integrating with the likes of NetworkManager, systemd's networkd, and Intel's ConnMan software.

The main feature addition with Monday's IWD 1.8 release is now supporting P2P (peer-to-peer) functionality and an API for it. WiFi P2P / WiFi Direct allows the direct connection of supported devices without an intermediary access point. IWD now has initial support for this WiFi specification.

IWD 1.8 also has bug fixes around sending multiple scan requests, handling of auto-connection and qucik scan, and other issues addressed. IWD 1.8 is available from Kernel.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 Networking Changes Include Introducing Cable Testing Infrastructure
NetworkManager 1.26 Development Progressing With New Functionality
Many MediaTek Wireless Driver Improvements On Deck For Linux 5.8
Freescale Ethernet Driver Unlocks A Big Performance Improvement
Linux 5.8 Seeing Support For New Marvell/Aquantia Atlantic "A2" NICs
There Is Now A WireGuard Benchmark For Testing Linux Networking Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)