The iNet wireless daemon (IWD) software developed by Intel's open-source team have released IWD 1.8.
IWD 1.8 release is the latest version of this Linux wireless daemon developed by Intel as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant and supports integrating with the likes of NetworkManager, systemd's networkd, and Intel's ConnMan software.
The main feature addition with Monday's IWD 1.8 release is now supporting P2P (peer-to-peer) functionality and an API for it. WiFi P2P / WiFi Direct allows the direct connection of supported devices without an intermediary access point. IWD now has initial support for this WiFi specification.
IWD 1.8 also has bug fixes around sending multiple scan requests, handling of auto-connection and qucik scan, and other issues addressed. IWD 1.8 is available from Kernel.org.
1 Comment