Intel open-source developers have released IWD v1.6 as their open-source, embedded-friendly wireless daemon for Linux systems as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant.
IWD 1.6 comes with some practical additions for privacy-minded users. IWD 1.6 now allows full MAC address randomization each time it (re)connects to a network as well as a per-network MAC address override option too.
This MAC randomization/override and per-network MAC addresses are the big changes with the iNet wireless daemon 1.6 but there is also support for an internal frame exchange API and several fixes. The fixes range from issues with authentication to missing AP stop events to other problems being addressed.
Those using IWD can find version 1.6 via its Kernel.org repository.
