Intel's IWD 1.25 Adds Support For Encrypting Network Credentials, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 February 2022 at 05:42 AM EST. 4 Comments
INTEL --
Last week a new version of Intel's IWD open-source wireless daemon was published with a few improvements and new features for this increasingly used alternative to WPA_Supplicant on Linux systems.

Notable with IWD 1.25 was implementing support for network profile encryption. Up to this point the network credentials used by IWD were stored as plain text on the file-system. However, due to user concerns and not wanting their network details saved as plain text, there is optional support for encrypting the profiles using a secret key.

This commit has the details on IWD's network profile encryption and how the encryption is being handled and the intention of using systemd's functionality around credential handling.

In addition to the encrypted network profile storage, IWD 1.25 also adds support for DPP initiating as a configurator and a variety of bugs resolved. More details on IWD v1.25 Linux wireless daemon via IWD.git.
4 Comments
