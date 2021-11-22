Intel's IWD 1.20 Released

IWD as the Intel-developed iNet Wireless Daemon that can serve as a replacement to the likes of WPA_Supplicant while integrating nicely with NetworkManager / systemd-networkd / ConnMan is out with a new version.
Intel IWD 1.20 is now available with fixed handling for HotSpot 2.0 requirements, support for the "evict_nocarrier" setting when network roaming, and support for the experimental NetworkConfigurationAgent API. IWD's NetworkConfigurationAgent API is a new interface for clients to be notified of new network configuration changes. The network configuration agent in turn is then responsible for committing changes to the routing table and any resolver notifications, etc, rather than IWD doing this directly.
IWD 1.20 also adds a sysfs module, documentation updates, and other fixes included into this new version.
Downloads and more details on IWD 1.20 via the project site on kernel.org.
