Intel's IWD 1.17 Wireless Daemon Brings More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 August 2021 at 05:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While it was busy on the hardware side of the house with Intel talking up all of their forthcoming hardware, Intel's open-source software engineers remain very busy working not only to enable their next-generation hardware but other open-source efforts they've invested in like the iNet wireless daemon.

IWD has matured well on Linux the past few years as a possible replacement to WPA Supplicant and can integrate with the likes of NetworkManager, systemd-networkd, and Intel's own ConnMan project too.

It's fairly stable these days and not as much feature work these days while various Linux distributions continue looking at possibly making use of IWD by default for their wireless needs. This Sunday the IWD 1.17 release debuted.

IWD 1.17 is about pushing out more fixes with this release addressing issues around a problem with frequency updates on channel switch events, drivers and handling of IF_OPEN_UP setting, and other wireless issues.

IWD 1.17 is available for download from Kernel.org. For those looking at trying out IWD on your own without any easy distribution support, the Arch Linux Wiki continues to be a wonderful resource for walking through its usage.
