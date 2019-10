Intel's IWD wireless daemon for Linux systems that could potentially replace WPA_Supplicant has reached the big 1.0 milestone.Intel's Marcel Holtmann presented on IWD at this week's Open-Source Summit Europe and declared IWD as 1.0 with it now having stable D-Bus interfaces. IWD 1.0 also adds network configuration documentation.Besides declaring the D-Bus interfaces stable and more documentation, there aren't any other big changes with this 1.0 release over the earlier 0.xx releases.IWD has been in development the past few years as a daemon for both embedded Linux and desktop use-cases. IWD supports modern WiFi features, can integrate with the likes of NetworkManager, supports the latest wireless security standards, and is now ready to serve as a stable solution for WiFi support on Linux.IWD 1.0 is available from git.kernel.org