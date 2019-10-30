Intel's IWD wireless daemon for Linux systems that could potentially replace WPA_Supplicant has reached the big 1.0 milestone.
Intel's Marcel Holtmann presented on IWD at this week's Open-Source Summit Europe and declared IWD as 1.0 with it now having stable D-Bus interfaces. IWD 1.0 also adds network configuration documentation.
Besides declaring the D-Bus interfaces stable and more documentation, there aren't any other big changes with this 1.0 release over the earlier 0.xx releases.
IWD has been in development the past few years as a daemon for both embedded Linux and desktop use-cases. IWD supports modern WiFi features, can integrate with the likes of NetworkManager, supports the latest wireless security standards, and is now ready to serve as a stable solution for WiFi support on Linux.
IWD 1.0 is available from git.kernel.org.
