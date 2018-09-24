The past few years open-source Intel developers have been creating a new Linux wireless daemon to potentially replace wpa_supplicant. This daemon, IWD, continues getting more feature-complete and is well on its way toward version 1.0.
This past week IWD 0.8 was released as the newest feature release. The highlights of this new Intel WiFi daemon version include:
Fix issue with handling EAP_CACHE_NEVER secret types.IWD can work in conjunction with NetworkManager for the past number of months or alternatives like ConnMan and systemd-networkd. IWD also continues sticking by its original design goals of minimizing any external dependencies and catering to the existing Linux kernel APIs. Since the v0.8 release more functionality has also been committed to Git.
Fix issue with redundant usage of the L flag and PEAP.
Fix issue with EAP type 33 as termination mechanism for PEAPv1.
Add initial version of Ethernet authentication daemon.
Add support for Station mode interface.
If you wish to track the progress of the IWD project, stop by their Kernel.org Git site. It will be interesting to see where IWD ends up over the months ahead.
