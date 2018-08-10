Out today is a new version of IWD, the Intel-developed wireless daemon for Linux systems. IWD v0.6 is the latest version which is actually a quick follow-up release to address bugs from IWD v0.5 issued this morning.
IWD 0.5 added support for using agents with EAP-GTC methods, improved support for "known networks" management, support for Simultaneous Authentication of Equals, now exposes supported modes of operation, and can support D-Bus auto-activation via systemd.
The IWD 0.6 release was warranted in order to fix issues with syncing the PSK upon the first wireless connection and an issue over object removal events.
Those interested in learning more about this Intel Wireless Daemon for Linux systems can find the code via Kernel.org Git.
