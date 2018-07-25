Out today is a new release of the Intel IWD network stack, the wireless daemon hoping to eventually replace WPA Supplicant.
IWD can continue to be paired with NetworkManager or ConnMan and continues picking up more features on its path to becoming a viable replacement to WPA Supplicant.
With today's IWD 0.4 release there is now support for advanced scanning of hidden networks, MAC address randomization, ad-hot network interface support, and an Access Point interface. IWD 0.4 also brings various fixes ranging from memory leaks to other issues.
More details on the Intel IWD 0.4 release via iwd.git.
