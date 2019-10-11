Intel's IWD Wireless Daemon Now Supports IPv6 Network Configuration Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 October 2019 at 06:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel's open-source IWD wireless daemon that continues work on replacing WPA Supplicant is up to version 0.22.

With IWD 0.22 comes support now for IPv6 network configuration handling. IPv6 address dumping, RTNL packet paser, and other bits are now supported by rtnlutil. The IWD netconfig also has support for now for handling the IPv6 DNS, default route, and other pieces of the IPv6 puzzle.

IWD 0.22 also has support for embedding certificates within profiles and an issue around hot-plugging and network device capability detection.

More details on the IWD 0.22 wireless daemon via the project repository.
