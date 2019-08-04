Intel's IWD 0.19 Linux Wireless Daemon Picks Up New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 August 2019 at 06:53 PM EDT. 2 Comments
IWD is the multi-year effort by Intel's open-source group to create a new Linux wireless daemon that could potentially replace WPA-Supplicant. IWD 0.19 is the new release available that arrived at the end of the weekend and carrying new features.

IWD 0.19 changes include:
Add support for Hotspot 2.0 functionality.
Add support for FILS Fast Transition feature.
Add support for network configuration handling.
Add support for resolution services framework.

More details and downloads for IWD can be found via their Kernel.org Git repository.
