Intel's promising IWD open-source wireless daemon continues picking up additional functionality in its trek towards potentially replacing wpa_supplicant . Out this week is IWD 0.13.With the IWD 0.13 release there are fixes as well as support for Opportunistic Wireless Encryption and support for the common EAP-TLS framework.As far as the Opportunistic Wireless Encryption, the documentation at IETF.org explains, "a mode of opportunistic security [RFC7435] for IEEE Std 802.11 that provides encryption of the wireless medium but no authentication."The EAP-TLS framework brings up support for the Extensible Authentication Protocol over TLS for wireless network authentication.More details on the changes for IWD can be found via its Git repository