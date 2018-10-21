Intel's IWD Linux Wireless Daemon Out With Version 0.10
Intel's IWD iNet Wireless Daemon that is hoping to one day supplant WPA Supplicant on Linux systems is out this weekend with version 0.10.

IWD continues maintaining a very small footprint in order to be suitable for embedded/IoT use-cases with having minimal dependencies though supporting networkd/NetworkManager/ConnMan if present on the system. With the new IWD 0.10 release is support for using an external Embedded Linux Library (ELL). The ELL library is another open-source Intel project providing low-level functionality for Linux system daemons and having no dependencies in turn other than the Linux kernel and C standard library. ELL can scale up from embedded to desktop systems and more while providing a lot of features around D-Bus, signal handling, crypto, and other tasks.

Besides supporting an external ELL, IWD 0.10 also adds support for setting per-MAC GTK credentials, fixes an issue with Ethernet authentication packet handling, and has a few other fixes too.

IWD development continues to be centered out of this Kernel.org Git repository.
