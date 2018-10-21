Intel's IWD iNet Wireless Daemon that is hoping to one day supplant WPA Supplicant on Linux systems is out this weekend with version 0.10.
IWD continues maintaining a very small footprint in order to be suitable for embedded/IoT use-cases with having minimal dependencies though supporting networkd/NetworkManager/ConnMan if present on the system. With the new IWD 0.10 release is support for using an external Embedded Linux Library (ELL). The ELL library is another open-source Intel project providing low-level functionality for Linux system daemons and having no dependencies in turn other than the Linux kernel and C standard library. ELL can scale up from embedded to desktop systems and more while providing a lot of features around D-Bus, signal handling, crypto, and other tasks.
Besides supporting an external ELL, IWD 0.10 also adds support for setting per-MAC GTK credentials, fixes an issue with Ethernet authentication packet handling, and has a few other fixes too.
IWD development continues to be centered out of this Kernel.org Git repository.
