Intel ISPC 1.17 Compiler Released With Xe HPG, PS5 & AMD Zen Support

Intel ended out the week with a huge update to ISPC, the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. ISPC is Intel's LLVM-based compiler focused on its C variant with extensions for single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming. Interestingly with this release is the introduction of AMD Zen 1/2/3 targeting and even the PlayStation 5 while also adding support for forthcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (Xe HPG) hardware.On the CPU side Intel's ISPC 1.17 brings performance improvements for the double data type on AVX-512 targets, a new avx512skx-i32x4 target, and zen1/zen2/zen3 CPU definitions (znver1/znver2/znver3) for AMD Zen processors. There is also experimental support for ISPC to target the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) platform.



AMD Zen CPU definitions have made it into the Intel SPMD compiler.

New Xe targets were added of xelp-x8 and xelp-x16 for Tiger Lake and similar Xe LP hardware. The xehpg-x8 and xehpg-x16 targets were added meanwhile for Xe HPG / Arc GPUs based on DG2 / Alchemist. There is also stability and performance improvements as part of the SPMD compiler with ISPC 1.17.



Intel's ISPC 1.17 compiler release is rather big and based on LLVM 12.