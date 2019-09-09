Intel To Try Flipping IOMMU On By Default For Linux Graphics

Longtime Intel open-source graphics driver developer Chris Wilson today sent out a set of patches attempting to enable IOMMU coverage for graphics by default.
With the exception of the Broadwell generation of graphics, at this point he believes there is little fallout from turning on IOMMU for their graphics by default. One of the benefits to flipping on IOMMU is that instead of memory corruption that might not be detected, there will be a DMAR fault that is reported and can be tracked via their CI infrastructure, etc.
But besides Broadwell being flakey, there are some open concerns whether enabling the IOMMU for graphics by default will hurt performance. The concern is that TLB misses become more expensive and that could affect their throughput not only for graphics rendering but also OpenCL and media.
The patch series is out for review.
