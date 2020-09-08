Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 September 2020 at 02:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's September 2020 security advisories were posted today and include four security advisories around nine vulnerabilities.

Details on some of the vulnerabilities still aren't loading yet but INTEL-SA-00404 is the most significant this month and it's another Intel AMT/ISM advisory ranked "critical". INTEL-SA-00404 sadly isn't the first major AMT/ISM vulnerability but at least the second AMT vulnerability of the year scoring a CVSS 9.8 out of 10 that is classified as critical.

Today's disclosure around Active Management Technology and Intel Standard Manageability is around privilege escalation and requires updated firmware to mitigate.

The advisory explains, "Improper buffer restrictions in network subsystem in provisioned Intel(R) AMT and Intel(R) ISM versions before 11.8.79, 11.12.79, 11.22.79, 12.0.68 and 14.0.39 may allow an unauthenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via network access. On un-provisioned systems, an authenticated user may potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access."
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Lands Adaptive-Sync/VRR Into Modesetting X.Org Driver
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 0.8.5 With More AV1 Encoder Improvements
Intel Sends Out Linux Patches For FPGA Security Manager
Intel IWD 1.9 Released With New Capabilities
You Probably Won't See Intel Evo "Project Athena" Linux Laptops In The Near Term
Intel's Linux Support Coming Together For The Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel