Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability

Intel's September 2020 security advisories were posted today and include four security advisories around nine vulnerabilities.
Details on some of the vulnerabilities still aren't loading yet but INTEL-SA-00404 is the most significant this month and it's another Intel AMT/ISM advisory ranked "critical". INTEL-SA-00404 sadly isn't the first major AMT/ISM vulnerability but at least the second AMT vulnerability of the year scoring a CVSS 9.8 out of 10 that is classified as critical.
Today's disclosure around Active Management Technology and Intel Standard Manageability is around privilege escalation and requires updated firmware to mitigate.
The advisory explains, "Improper buffer restrictions in network subsystem in provisioned Intel(R) AMT and Intel(R) ISM versions before 11.8.79, 11.12.79, 11.22.79, 12.0.68 and 14.0.39 may allow an unauthenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via network access. On un-provisioned systems, an authenticated user may potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access."
