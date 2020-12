Intel Adding Interface To Pass Workload Hints To The Linux Kernel For Thermal/Power Purposes

idle

semi_active

bursty [or if you are experimenting with the current "-next" code at the moment, use "burusty"]

sustained

battery_life

Intel's INT340X thermal code that is used by the likes of the Intel Thermal Daemon "Thermald" for thermal/power management with their modern SoCs will now be able to accept workload hints for making more informed thermal decisions.With Linux 5.11 the INT340X kernel code is set to see a mailbox driver introduced for handling of workload hints. The intent is to give an indication to the hardware/firmware about what's being run in order to better manage the system power and thermal conditions.The hints initially supported by the INT340X mailbox code include:Those different hints can be written to /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:00:04.0/workload_request/workload_type by user-space. The value will affect the power ramp up of the hardware and other power/thermal behavior of the system. The new driver code is staged in the thermal's "linux-next" branch ahead of Linux 5.11 expected to open next week.It will be interesting to see what power/performance impact making use of these hints ultimately has on modern Intel laptops. It will also be interesting to see what Linux user-space software may end up offering these options to the user and/or coming up with their own means of seeding the hints automatically.