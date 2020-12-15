Initially found with "Elkhart Lake" SoCs and likely to be found on further future Intel client SoCs is the integrated memory controller supporting in-band ECC (IBECC). Coming with Linux 5.11 is the "IGEN6" EDAC driver for handling this error detection and correction on Intel SoCs sporting IBECC.
The EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) updates were sent in on Monday for Linux 5.11. With this pull comes the IGEN6 driver for the in-band ECC with new client SoCs. IBECC with Elkhart Lake (Atom x6000E Series) can fix single-bit memory errors in non-ECC memory.
The Intel Atom x6000E series was announced back in September. Elkhart Lake is geared for low-power IoT, edge computing, and server use-cases. Elkhart Lake consists of 10nm Tremont cores and Gen11 graphics.
In addition to the Intel IGEN6 EDAC driver, the pull also includes adding ASTC2400 / ASTC2600 hardware support to the ASpeed EDAC driver.
