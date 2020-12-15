Intel "IGEN6" Driver Comes To Linux 5.11 For In-Band ECC (IBECC)
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 December 2020 at 05:54 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Initially found with "Elkhart Lake" SoCs and likely to be found on further future Intel client SoCs is the integrated memory controller supporting in-band ECC (IBECC). Coming with Linux 5.11 is the "IGEN6" EDAC driver for handling this error detection and correction on Intel SoCs sporting IBECC.

The EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) updates were sent in on Monday for Linux 5.11. With this pull comes the IGEN6 driver for the in-band ECC with new client SoCs. IBECC with Elkhart Lake (Atom x6000E Series) can fix single-bit memory errors in non-ECC memory.


The Intel Atom x6000E series was announced back in September. Elkhart Lake is geared for low-power IoT, edge computing, and server use-cases. Elkhart Lake consists of 10nm Tremont cores and Gen11 graphics.

In addition to the Intel IGEN6 EDAC driver, the pull also includes adding ASTC2400 / ASTC2600 hardware support to the ASpeed EDAC driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Xe MAX Needs Two Linux Kernels For Now - Meaning You Need To Use A GPU-Accelerated VM
Intel's Newest Linux Driver Is For Radio Frequency Interference Mitigation
Intel Adding Interface To Pass Workload Hints To The Linux Kernel For Thermal/Power Purposes
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.12 Released With Better ARM64 Support
Intel AMX Programming Model Lands In LLVM Compiler
Intel Releases oneDNN 2.0 To Bring The Open-Source Neural Network Library To Its GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects