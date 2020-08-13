Intel Is Using IGC In Their Windows Drivers, Internal Prototype For Mesa

At Intel's Architecture Day this week the company was talking about work on their new Windows graphics driver that is being timed for Xe but supporting existing generations of hardware as well. One of the interesting takeaways was seeing the Windows driver is now using the open-source "IGC" back-end.The new Intel Windows graphics driver features a rewritten Direct3D 11 driver and various new gaming features, but what I personally found most fascinating was seeing it utilizing IGC. Yes, the Intel Graphics Compiler that is open-source and has been developed on Linux as part of their Compute Runtime now for quite a while.

The new Windows driver is making use of the Intel Graphics Compiler as its back-end, which we've watched it develop as open-source over the past few years as part of their OpenCL/compute stack and is on GitHub although at present the Windows portions don't appear to have been committed. IGC is MIT-licensed and based on LLVM and supports Intel graphics hardware going back to Gen8 graphics with Broadwell.