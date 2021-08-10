Alder Lake P Support Added To Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler

Intel's Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used by their Windows driver as well as the Intel Compute Runtime for OpenCL / Level Zero support (and potentially the Mesa drivers in the future) has now landed Alder Lake P enablement.
This LLVM-based open-source graphics shader compiler for Intel hardware now has support for Alder Lake P with today's IGC 1.0.8279 release. IGC has already supported Alder Lake S and other Gen12 graphics hardware while also supporting Intel Gen graphics back to Gen8/Broadwell. The latest batch of changes bring the necessary hardware enablement where Alder Lake P is now good to go for IGC and in turn the Intel Compute Runtime on Linux once its next release pulls in the updated compiler.
In addition to having "ALDERLAKE_P" open-sourced, the IGC 1.0.8279 release also has updates to its IGA analyzer, enables merging of basic blocks if possible, IR verification passes are added to the debug builds for its vector compute back-end, a shader dump filter is added, and support for i64 emulation for long to double conversion built-ins.
Source downloads, Ubuntu binaries, and more details on today's Intel Graphics Compiler update via GitHub.
Linux 5.14 has Alder Lake P graphics support on the "i915" kernel graphics driver side. ADL-P has also been settling down in Mesa and other bits getting squared away elsewhere in the kernel for the next-generation Intel platform.
