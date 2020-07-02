IGC 1.0.4241 is out this morning as the latest version of Intel's open-source graphics compiler that is used by their compute stack for oneAPI and OpenCL.
Significant with this new version of the IGC compiler is the DG1 platform is supported, their first graphics card. IGC already supported Gen12/Xe while now the initial bits are in place for the forthcoming DG1 discrete graphics card. For weeks now we've been seeing Intel's many open-source developers posting new DG1 enablement patches from the Linux kernel through their Mesa stack to the media encode/decode driver and now working its way into DG1 for their compute stack. Obviously you also need to be running on the future Linux 5.9 kernel and more for getting this DG1 support all aligned but at least the IGC side work is now in place.
This new IGC release also adds frame-pointer support to stack calls, bindless access for images, various optimizations, and a number of bug fixes. The list of changes for IGC 1.0.4241 can be found via Intel-Graphics-Compiler from GitHub.
