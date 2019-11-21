Intel Graphics Compiler Update Adds 16-Bit Atomics For Tiger Lake, Other New Features

Wednesday marked the v1.0.2878 update to Intel's "IGC" Graphics Compiler that is used by their graphics hardware compute stack.
Most notably this new IGC weekly-ish code update adds 16-bit atomics support to the Tiger Lake "Gen12" graphics. In addition to the 16-bit atomic operation support for Tiger Lake / Gen12, this release also extends SIMD media block read/write functionality, improved support for spill/fill intrinsics in presence of a stack call, support for the syncBuffer implicit argument, support for user-function annotations, and other changes. The C++ coding standard has also been updated to C++17.
More details on this IGC compiler update via GitHub.
