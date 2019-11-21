Intel Graphics Compiler Update Adds 16-Bit Atomics For Tiger Lake, Other New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 November 2019 at 01:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Wednesday marked the v1.0.2878 update to Intel's "IGC" Graphics Compiler that is used by their graphics hardware compute stack.

Most notably this new IGC weekly-ish code update adds 16-bit atomics support to the Tiger Lake "Gen12" graphics. In addition to the 16-bit atomic operation support for Tiger Lake / Gen12, this release also extends SIMD media block read/write functionality, improved support for spill/fill intrinsics in presence of a stack call, support for the syncBuffer implicit argument, support for user-function annotations, and other changes. The C++ coding standard has also been updated to C++17.

More details on this IGC compiler update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
JCC Erratum Impact On Skylake Xeon Scalable Plus The Patched Assembler
Intel Iris Plus Ice Lake Graphics Run Great With Mesa 19.3's Gallium3D Driver
Intel's Graphics Driver DoS Fix Last Week Has Hurt Power Consumption
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches For Fast Soft-RC6 Yield Big Energy Use Improvement
Intel's oneAPI / DPC++ / SYCL Will Run Atop NVIDIA GPUs With Open-Source Layer
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere
Linux Kernel Gets Mitigations For TSX Async Abort Plus Another New Issue: iITLB Multihit
CodeWeavers Is Hiring Another Graphics Developer To Help With Wine D3D / Steam Play