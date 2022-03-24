Intel IGC 1.0.10713 Adds Ray-Tracing Support

The Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) that is open-source and used by the driver stacks on both Windows and Linux is up to version 1.0.10713 and with this milestone is functional ray-tracing support in preparation for upcoming Intel Arc graphics processors with hardware ray-tracing support.
Over the past month Intel has been pushing work on ray-tracing shader support into the IGC compiler and culminated today with the IGC 1.0.10713 release where from the compiler side all of the bits are in place. This IGC ray-tracing support appears to be mostly for their Windows driver stack which uses IGC for shader compilation. On the Linux driver side, IGC is currently just used by their Compute-Runtime compute stack for OpenCL and Level Zero. Intel though has said they are looking at using IGC within Mesa in the future, at which point this ray-tracing support will be of use there.
On the Linux graphics side within Mesa, as covered across numerous Phoronix articles Intel's Mesa developers have already been working on the NIR compiler support, the Intel ANV Vulkan driver ray-tracing extension support, and related plumbing for supporting Vulkan ray-tracing with the forthcoming GPUs. Intel also just recently added a tiny OpenCL compiler to Mesa as they will be using OpenCL code for building acceleration structures for their Vulkan ray-tracing implementation.
Anyhow, back to IGC 1.0.10713, there is the initial ray-tracing compiler work in this release along with various vector back-end improvements, more OpenCL built-in extensions being supported, support for more SPIR-V functions, and a variety of other compiler additions for this LLVM-based Intel graphics compiler stack.
More details on the v1.0.10713 update via GitHub.
Add A Comment