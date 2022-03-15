Intel Announces €33 Billion Investment In The EU

Intel announced today their initial investment of over €33 billion into the EU as part of their IDM 2.0 strategy.
Intel expects their overall investment over the next decade into the European Union to be as much as 80 billion Euros while today are getting things underway with their first phase.
The key takeaway for today's Intel European announcement is: "Today’s announcement includes plans to invest an initial 17 billion euros into a leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site in Germany, to create a new R&D and design hub in France, and to invest in R&D, manufacturing and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain."
Intel plans to develop two new fabs in Magdeburg, Germany, which is the capital of Saxony-Anhalt. Production from their Germany fab will come online in 2027.
More details on Intel's EU plans for their IDM 2.0 strategy can be found via the Intel news release. This EU news follows their January announcement of spending more than $20 billion USD constructing at least two new leading-edge fabs in Ohio.
