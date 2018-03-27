Intel "ICE" Driver Landing For E800 Series Ethernet

Intel Linux driver developers working on their networking support now have their new ICE driver queued in net-next ahead of the next merge window.
Hitting Git yesterday was the first slew of patches for the "ICE" networking driver. The ICE driver is for the Intel E800 Ethernet Series of networking devices, but unfortunately details on the E800 are scarce with this next-gen Ethernet connection controller appearing yet to be launched.
Among the initial patches yesterday adding thousands of lines of code to this driver were for supporting control queues, the hardware initialization bits, switch filter programming, VLANs and offload support, stats and ethtool support, link events, and more.
This initial Intel ICE E800 Linux Ethernet driver will be appearing in the Linux 4.17 kernel with the other networking subsystem updates. The driver will be togglable via the simple ICE Kconfig switch.
